ESPN College Gameday 2023: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 3

ESPN College Gameday heads to Boulder on Saturday for Week Three of the college football season and should encounter a raucous crowd of fans for the interstate showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams.

The atmosphere will be electric and the game itself should serve as a showcase for the hottest, most compelling team in the sport the Buffaloes, who have stolen headlines and earned all of the attention via two definitive wins over traditionally strong programs in TCU and Nebraska.

Meanwhile, the Rams arrive on the heels of a shellacking by Washington State, insinuating Saturday's game may not be the most competitive of games we will see all year.

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Panel: Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee

There has been no team more talked and written about through the first two weeks of the college football season than the Colorado Buffaloes, thanks in large part to their Hall of Fame head coach, Deion Sanders, and an explosive offense led by his son, Shedeur.

The team started its season with a three-point upset victory over National Championship team TCU and followed it up with a statement victory a week later against Nebraska.

Saturday, the team rides a wave of momentum into an interstate showdown with Colorado State that on the surface, appears to be rather one-sided.

Quarterback Sanders has been explosive thus far in 2023 and has established himself as an early Heisman candidate, thanks to 903 yards and six touchdowns in two games. He has not thrown an interception and has very much been the emotional leader of a young Colorado squad.

The team is 15th in the country, averaging 509.5 yards per game, and there is no reason that should not continue.

Colorado State yielded 50 points to Washington State and 556 yards. They will struggle against a dynamic offense that has succeeded against far better defenses than their interstate rival.

Once all of the hoopla is over and that first whistle blows on Saturday, expect a one-sided game that is more of a showcase for the Buffaloes than a competitive showdown between two teams sharing the same state.

Comments by Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, about his opposing coach, ahead of the game likely will not be taken lightly. The Buffaloes have repeatedly come out in support of the pro football Hall of Famer, with the young quarterback citing Nebraska's perceived disrespect of his father being a major reason he played with as much passion as he did.