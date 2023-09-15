Jermaine O'Neal: 'Disappointing' That Pacers Don't Celebrate Franchise's Best Players

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Jermaine O'Neal would like to see the Indiana Pacers show more appreciation to the best players in franchise history.

The franchise announced through an Instagram post that Buddy Hield would be switching his number from 24 to seven for the 2023-24 season. This decision saw criticism from fans as O'Neal had made the number famous during his eight-season tenure from 2000 to 2008.

O'Neal himself weighed in on the post, stating that he has no ill will towards Buddy but is frustrated that the Pacers organization does not look back at its history.

"I love Buddy and the work that he puts in. My statement has nothing to do with him," Jermaine commented on the Instagram post. "It is disappointing to watch teams every year recognize and celebrate the players who have been the franchise's very best players on and off the court but yet Pacers don't. It's been confusing and disappointing to say the least!"

O'Neal was a six-time All-Star and all of those came during his tenure in Indiana. He averaged 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 514 games for the team and helped the Pacers reach the postseason six times.

The Pacers have six retired numbers but only two of them belong to former Pacers players.

Hield is entering his third season with the team and is among the team's top performers. He has also notably only worn No. 24 during his professional career.