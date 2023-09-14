Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Rips Pat McAfee on IG: 'Talkin' Like He Really Know S--t'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was not happy with ESPN sports talk show host Pat McAfee's comments on his Week 1 performance.

"Pat McAfee be talkin like he really know s—t," Toney wrote on his Instagram story, calling the sports analyst "goofy."

Toney's post follows McAfee's comments on the wide receiver's "terrible night" in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday.

"He's a bum, that's what everybody's saying about this guy on the Internet," McAfee said after the game. "I don't agree with that. I don't believe that. I think he had a terrible night. I think it's going to be a wake-up call."

"He has another game or two like that, though... Patrick Mahomes is going to be turning that thing elsewhere," McAfee added.

Toney finished the Week 1 loss with one catch, one rushing attempt and four drops.

One of Toney's drops turned into a pick-6 that erased an early Chiefs lead by tying the game in the third quarter.

Toney deactivated his account on X, formerly Twitter, after criticism of his season-opening performance flooded the platform. He is still active on Instagram.

That is also where Toney mocked the New York Giants as his former team struggled through a 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Toney was sent from the Giants to the Chiefs via a mid-season trade in 2022.

Toney came up big in key moments for the Chiefs last season, including during the fourth quarter of their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The team also has a relatively thin receiver depth chart. Those factors will give Toney another chance as a top wide receiver this weekend.

He has already received the support of coach Andy Reid, who confirmed earlier this week Toney would be playing in Week 2, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.