Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Trolls Giants Fans on IG After NY's 40-0 Loss to Cowboys

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney wasn't heartbroken to see his old team suffer an embarrassing defeat in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard shared two posts from Toney in which he needled New York Giants fans after the Giants were on the receiving end of a 40-0 shellacking courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

Some will say the 2021 first-round pick had little room to talk considering he not only delivered a forgettable Week 1 performance (one catch for one yard) but also came out on the losing end. The Chiefs opened their Super Bowl title defense by falling 21-20 to the Detroit Lions.

Toney was getting it from all directions on social media; the reaction wasn't limited to Giants fans.

Maybe the 24-year-old will ultimately get the last laugh on all of his skeptics by emerging as a prolific aerial target for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.