Bills' Stefon Diggs on Audio of Reporter Ripping Him: 'I'm a Human Just Like You'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said critical comments from team reporter Maddy Glab that were picked up on a hot mic on Wednesday were "very hurtful."

In a thread on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Diggs said "I've always treated people how I want to be treated" and explained "it's hard to fight preconceived notions people have about you."

He also said, "We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I'm a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can't approach me. I apologize."

The comments in question happened as reporters were waiting for press conferences from the Bills on Wednesday.

Glab could be heard saying, "there's no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude's gonna do what he wants to do. He'll look in my face and say F you. [It's] how he treats everybody."

She also took to X to address the incident and apologized.

In the apology, she explained that a fellow reporter joked she should go get Diggs to speed up the process, which led to her saying the comments as a way of suggesting she cannot control him.

"I want to take ownership for what I said today," Glab said in a statement. "I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect."

Diggs seemed ready to put the entire situation behind him after addressing it and ended his posting by saying, "Time to lock back in… forward focused."

Moving forward would mean turning attention to Buffalo's home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. In an ideal world for Bills fans, it will be something of a get-right game after the presumed Super Bowl contenders dropped Monday's contest against the New York Jets even though Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on his team's first offensive possession.

Diggs wasn't the problem in the loss, as he finished with 10 catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.