Bills Reporter Maddy Glab Apologizes for Comments on Stefon Diggs Caught on Mic

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills reporter Maddy Glab apologized for comments she made about wide receiver Stefon Diggs that were picked up on camera during the team's media availability on Wednesday.

"I want to take ownership for what I said today," she said in a statement. "I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect."

Glab did not appear to be aware there was a hot mic when she made the comments.

She can be heard saying, "there's no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He'll look in my face and say F you. [It's] how he treats everybody."

She explained in her statement that a fellow reporter joked to her that she should go get Diggs when they were waiting for press conferences, which prompted her to say what she said as a way of explaining she doesn't have control over him.

"Stef marches to the beat of his own drum, and I love that about him," Glab said.

The incident happened just days after the Bills lost their season-opener to the New York Jets on Monday.

While New York earned the overtime win, the outcome was largely overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Zach Wilson entered the game for the future Hall of Famer and threw one touchdown and one interception.

The Jets won in overtime thanks to a punt-return touchdown by Xavier Gipson.