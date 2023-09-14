NFL Rumors: Jets Showed Interest in Rams QB Brett Rypien After Aaron Rodgers' Injury

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The New York Jets showed interest in signing Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brett Rypien after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and NFL on CBS' Jonathan Jones reported.

Rypien will be remaining in Los Angeles, where NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Rams will promote Rypien from the team's practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The Rams were "aware of the Jets' looming presence and protected (Rypien) with a roster spot," per Fowler.

The Rams' rookie backup quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was originally slated to back up Matthew Stafford, was added to the non-football injury list Wednesday.

Rypien will now back up Stafford after making four appearances and two starts for the Denver Broncos last season.

The Jets' plan is still to add a third quarterback, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported. Coach Robert Saleh says the team is looking at both "veterans and young guys," per Jets insider Harrison Glaser.

Although the team has backed former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson as their starter, the incoming third quarterback would compete with Tim Boyle for the role of backup.

Boyle, who made 17 appearances last season with the Chicago Bears, was promoted from the Jets' practice squad following Rodgers' injury. As of now, he will back up Wilson against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Boyle told the New York Post's Peter Botte his familiarity with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, under whom he played with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2020, can help him adjust to his new role.

"It was just comfort and the familiarity with Hackett, understanding what he's gonna call and why he's gonna call it," Boyle said Wednesday. "It definitely helps the situation, for sure. And I feel like if I have to step in the huddle, I wouldn't miss a beat."

Like Boyle, Rypien previously played under Hackett. That could be a reason the Jets were interested in adding him.

The Jets have also been connected with 38-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who started four games for the Jets last year and is "interested in returning," per ESPN's Rich Cimini.