Blazers' Scoot Henderson Says Portland is 'Dope' amid Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

With the face of the franchise on his way out for the Portland Trail Blazers, his successor is getting a crash course in how to ingratiate himself to the fanbase.

Rookie guard Scoot Henderson told Orlando Sanchez of KGW he's already loving life in Portland. He called the city "pretty dope" said he's feeling plenty of support from Blazers fans.

While the Damian Lillard saga continues to drag on with little in the way of tangible progress, the seven-time All-Star will probably be in a different uniform sooner or later. When that happens, Henderson will have massive shoes to fill.

Beyond replicating Lillard's impact on the court, the 19-year-old will carry the hopes of the organization on his shoulders. As tough as the former is, the latter can be just as difficult to navigate at times.

Think back to when a young Cleveland Cavaliers fan asked Kyrie Irving as a rookie if he would leave Northeast Ohio like LeBron James did. Irving assured the fan he "won't leave." At least that fan got to see the Cavs win a title before Irving requested a trade in 2017.

For Henderson, the challenge might be even bigger because of how much Lillard identified with the city of Portland and embraced the region. His connection with Portland is deeper than what a star athlete typically shares with his home market.