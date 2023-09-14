WWE Rumors: Latest on Edge's Roster Status amid Contract Buzz and AEW Speculation

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

With his contract set to expire at the end of September, Edge's status on the internal WWE roster has reportedly changed.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Edge is no longer listed on the internal roster as an active TV performer for SmackDown, as he has been moved to a "miscellaneous" talent list.

That list reportedly includes both injured Superstars and legends such as Big E, Braun Strowman, Titus O'Neil, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker.

Prior to facing Sheamus on an episode of SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto last month, Edge revealed it was the final match on his WWE contract. He later noted that the deal officially expires at the end of September.

While WWE gave Edge a 25th anniversary celebration surrounding the match against Sheamus, the fact that there wasn't much build toward the match and that it wasn't billed as a retirement match led to rumors and speculation about Edge possibly continuing his in-ring career elsewhere.

Shortly after the Sheamus bout, PWTorch's Wade Keller reported that Edge "presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request."

Keller added that the expectation from people within WWE was that The Rated-R Superstar would leave the company and sign with AEW where he would potentially finish up his in-ring career at the age of 49.

The WWE Hall of Famer refuted the report shortly thereafter, posting a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he said the following:

"There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE, it's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox, I just don't know what to do."

While Edge didn't deny or even address the possibility of signing with AEW, he dismissed the idea that WWE had turned down his requests.

Edge seemed open to potentially signing a new deal with WWE, but he also suggested that retiring from in-ring competition was on the table due to his belief that it would be tough to top the match against Sheamus in his hometown.

It is unclear if the changing of Edge's status on the internal roster says anything about his status with the company, especially considering his contract is set to expire in a couple of weeks.

On one hand, it could be a case of WWE doing some internal housekeeping in anticipation of Edge's deal reaching its conclusion, or it could be a sign that WWE has signed him to a different type of deal, such as a legends contract.

Still, speculation of a move to AEW will likely continue until and unless Edge says otherwise, especially since he is closely linked to several members of the AEW roster, including longtime friend Christian Cage.