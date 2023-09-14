WWE's Cameron Grimes Says 'I Would Like to to Fight in the UFC' Following TKO Merger

Source: WWE.com

Now that WWE and UFC are officially operating under the same banner, at least one WWE superstar might look to crossover into mixed martial arts.

Grimes wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, he "would like to fight in the UFC."

On Tuesday, Endeavor and WWE closed the previously-announced deal that joined the wrestling company and UFC together to create TKO Group Holdings.

It's not unheard of for a pro wrestler to venture into mixed martial arts. Brock Lesnar is the most successful person to ever go from WWE to MMA as a former UFC heavyweight champion and headliner of some of the biggest shows in the promotion's history.

CM Punk dabbled in it with two UFC fights in 2016 and 2018, going 0-1 with one no contest. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler went the other way by moving into professional wrestling after their MMA careers ended.

Lesnar had a unique skill set because he was a high-level athlete and won a national championship as a college wrestler at Minnesota.

Unless Grimes has any formal training in a mixed martial arts discipline, he might find it difficult to land a UFC fight. He might find it easier to work with UFC fighters now that the company is a partner with WWE.

For now, Grimes can continue to carve out his own niche as a member of the SmackDown roster. He's been used sparingly since being added to the blue brand during the 2023 draft. His highest-profile match was the battle royal at SummerSlam won by LA Knight.