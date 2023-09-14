Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jade Cargill, Nia Jax and More

1 of 4

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that former TBS champion Jade Cargill is wrapping up her AEW run and is expected to sign with WWE.

"(As) things stand at this moment, Cargill is finishing up with AEW, with the September 13 tapings in Cincinnati possibly being her last appearance," Sapp said.

Cargill challenges Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship Friday night on Rampage.

Sapp added: "Fightful has spoken to sources within both AEW and WWE that believe she is headed to WWE. We should specify that we haven't heard of an official offer being made, and as is always the case, things can change in the world of pro wrestling, including a situation like this."

He specified that there is no word on exactly what or how much time is left on Cargill's deal but there may be option years in play.

If the 31-year-old is finished with AEW and heads to WWE, it would be a huge fumble for Tony Khan and Co.

From the moment she set foot in AEW, Cargill has exuded superstardom. Her charisma and presence made up for her lack of experience and carried her through a historic run as the inaugural TBS champion.

Unfortunately, it became clear midway through the title reign that there was little in the way of creative for her as Cargill found herself on a booking treadmill, routinely winning but enjoying little in the way of substance.

Should she make her way to WWE, the major marketing machine behind her would be an upgrade. She would also have time to learn and evolve as a worker, depending on how quickly the company would want to debut her on television.

Working with the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley and Asuka would only help her develop her skills while reaching her full potential.

It is a fluid situation, and Sapp conceded that the "wide rumor" is that Cargill will join WWE.