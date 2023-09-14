Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jade Cargill, Nia Jax and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jade Cargill, Nia Jax and MoreSeptember 14, 2023
Jade Cargill rose to prominence in All Elite Wrestling, but could the former TBS champion be finished with the company?
That may well be the case if a new report proves accurate.
The latest status of one of the most promising young stars in the industry headlines a collection of wrestling rumors that includes an update on CM Punk's AEW contract, the latest on the WWE return of Nia Jax, and the status of Deonna Purrazzo as her Impact Wrestling deal nears its end.
Jade Cargill Finishing Up With AEW, Heading to WWE
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that former TBS champion Jade Cargill is wrapping up her AEW run and is expected to sign with WWE.
"(As) things stand at this moment, Cargill is finishing up with AEW, with the September 13 tapings in Cincinnati possibly being her last appearance," Sapp said.
Cargill challenges Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship Friday night on Rampage.
Sapp added: "Fightful has spoken to sources within both AEW and WWE that believe she is headed to WWE. We should specify that we haven't heard of an official offer being made, and as is always the case, things can change in the world of pro wrestling, including a situation like this."
He specified that there is no word on exactly what or how much time is left on Cargill's deal but there may be option years in play.
If the 31-year-old is finished with AEW and heads to WWE, it would be a huge fumble for Tony Khan and Co.
From the moment she set foot in AEW, Cargill has exuded superstardom. Her charisma and presence made up for her lack of experience and carried her through a historic run as the inaugural TBS champion.
Unfortunately, it became clear midway through the title reign that there was little in the way of creative for her as Cargill found herself on a booking treadmill, routinely winning but enjoying little in the way of substance.
Should she make her way to WWE, the major marketing machine behind her would be an upgrade. She would also have time to learn and evolve as a worker, depending on how quickly the company would want to debut her on television.
Working with the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley and Asuka would only help her develop her skills while reaching her full potential.
It is a fluid situation, and Sapp conceded that the "wide rumor" is that Cargill will join WWE.
If the early reports on the situation prove correct, the addition of the young phenom to an already impressive WWE women's roster will only help bolster it.
When Did Nia Jax Re-Sign With WWE?
Nia Jax made her return to WWE television on Monday's Raw, attacking Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez in the closing moments of the show and standing tall to end the broadcast.
The Irresistible Force re-signed with the company a month ago, according to Sapp.
"Fightful Select had noted on recent shows that we'd heard she was headed back to the company, and we're told she's been signed over a month, and that the hiring freeze effectively was ended this summer," he said.
Jax made a one-off return to the company earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, appearing in the women's match and creating buzz surrounding a potential comeback. The former Raw women's and WWE women's tag team champion had been released in 2021.
Instantly inserted into a feud with Ripley and Rodriguez over the top prize in the Raw women's division, Jax would appear to be in store for a sizeable push.
If she is presented as the unstoppable competitor she was during her days in NXT, there is no reason to believe she cannot have the run with the company that she never really did during her first stint.
For whatever reason, Vince McMahon and the creative team on Mondays and Fridays never quite grasped what made her a success in NXT. She still went on to achieve great things with the promotion, but it always felt like there was something missing.
Whether Jax realizes that potential remains to be seen, but she is back now and should be a top contender to championship gold at the very least.
Update on CM Punk's AEW Contracts
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided an update on CM Punk's contractual status with AEW in the wake of his release from the company.
"The belief was that Punk had two contracts, one being a pro wrestling contract and another being an employee contract, was that it was a way for the company to cover full insurance, although nobody officially confirmed that or what his job title entailed. But he was working directly with [Tony] Khan on the creative facets of the Collision show," he wrote.
Meltzer acknowledged that the company president would not comment on whether Punk had a noncompete clause in his contract, which could determine the former AEW world champion's ability to sign with WWE or any other promotion for the foreseeable future.
"For what it's worth, it is standard in a WWE contract that if a party is terminated for just cause that they have a one-year non-compete," he added.
It would be to AEW's advantage for the company to have added that element to Punk's deal. The longer it can keep him away from the competition and off of television, where he could have a platform to air his grievances, the better.
Such a clause would seemingly delay WWE's ability to use Punk in its build to the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40, which is when it would most likely want to capitalize on his star power.
Deonna Purrazzo Contract Update
Deonna Purrazzo has spent the last three years establishing herself as one of the measuring sticks in women's wrestling.
As one of the focal points of the Impact Wrestling women's division, she has competed in some of the best matches any promotion has produced, all while cementing her reputation as one of the greats.
"One of the most decorated champions in Impact Wrestling history is set to hit the free-agent market at the start of next year," Sapp wrote. "Purrazzo's deal expires at the end of 2023, as Fightful has previously reported, and we've confirmed that as of now, there has not been an extension reached."
The 29-year-old will be a red-hot free agent if she makes it that far, with WWE and AEW sure to be interested in acquiring her services.
A technical maestro, with various submission maneuvers to defeat her opponent, The Virtuosa set a new standard for in-ring competition in Impact and helped rejuvenate what was an already talented Knockouts division.
She will almost certainly have the opportunity to return to Impact if she wishes, but she will likely also be faced with the tough decision of turning down what could be big-money offers from the top two companies in the industry to do so.
Purrazzo has certainly earned them.