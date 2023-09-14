2023 Slam Dunk Contest Champ Mac McClung Agrees to Contract With Magic

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Mac McClung has a new home.

The Orlando Magic announced the signing of the 2023 Slam Dunk champion on Wednesday. According to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, the contract will be an Exhibit 10 deal, which will allow the young guard to participate in training camp. The contract can potentially be converted into a two-way contract ahead of the regular season.

McClung, 24, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, though he did make two appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 12.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest.

For Delaware he put up 19.8 points., five assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game, helping the team win the 2022-23 G League title.

But he really made his mark at last year's Slam Dunk Contest, winning the event and wowing fans, judges and his fellow players alike with some truly memorable efforts:

That made him temporarily the center of the NBA universe, though he said his long-term goal was to earn a regular roster spot in the league.

"I'm not really worried what other people think, good or bad, I'm staying the course," he told reporters. "My goal is to make an impact in the NBA, and I'm just going to keep working until that happens."

That came after being a midseason signing with the Sixers. Now he'll have the chance to prove he belongs in Orlando in training camp.

He's fighting an uphill battle, however, with the Magic loaded at guard. Players like Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris and No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black will all be ahead of him on the depth chart.