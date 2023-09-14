Bulls Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA Season

Bulls Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA SeasonSeptember 14, 2023
Collectively, the Chicago Bulls can prove a lot of people wrong during the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.
Then again, they may also prove why so many fans and analysts have been awaiting this team's tear-down. This current core hasn't had a lot of great moments together, and even good ones have been hard to come by since Lonzo Ball first went down with a knee injury in January 2022.
Individually, a trio of Bulls players have even more at stake this season than their teammates. Let's explain why.
DeMar DeRozan
The Bulls turned more than a few heads when they opted to give DeRozan a three-year, $82 million deal in August 2021, but he has played so well that it's possible he could match—or, if everything breaks right, maybe even exceed—those earnings when he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.
But with his 34th birthday behind him, can the scoring forward keep fending off Father Time? It's a legitimate question, even if DeRozan has given very little indication about feeling any ill effects of the aging process.
That's why his challenge goes beyond playing well this season. In order for him to hit the jackpot next summer, he needs to dominate in ways that suggest he has multiple seasons of high-level play still in front of him.
His silky mid-range shot and ability to make plays off the dribble (for himself and his teammates) have allowed him to age gracefully, but when he's already operating in tight quarters—due both to his lack of a three-ball and Chicago's team-wide shooting shortage—losing even a half-step of explosion could be detrimental.
Not to mention, since he handles such a prominent role for this team, it hardly feels hyperbolic to suggest his play this season could go a long way toward either cementing this front office's belief in this roster or spawning some fierce second-guessing that could see this organization go a completely different direction next summer.
Dalen Terry
The most notable development during Terry's first NBA go-round was his method of arrival as the No. 18 pick of the 2022 draft. After that, he seldom broke a sweat at the big-league level.
His 214 minutes wound up being the second-fewest minutes logged by any of that draft's top 25 picks. The only one who played less was Chet Holmgren, who missed the entire season with a foot injury.
While one rocky season doesn't have to define an NBA career, Terry may not have a ton of time to solidify his spot, at least in Chicago. The Bulls are loaded in the backcourt, and they could cover most of their wing minutes with DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and newcomer Torrey Craig.
Chicago won't force-feed Terry minutes based solely on his draft position. That message was sent loud and clear last season. He'll need to earn floor time, and if he struggles to do so for a second straight season, he may not be long for the Windy City.
Patrick Williams
Ever since the Bulls spent the No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft on Williams, they've been awaiting his breakout. His flashes of potentially elite two-way play have encouraged in spurts, but he has yet to put the puzzle pieces together.
Chicago believes he is trending the right direction, but nothing resembling a leap year has happened yet. That's not to say it can't happen, but if there is a next step in the evolution of this team, it starts and stops with Williams coming into his own.
He has hinted at having a deep bag. He digs in defensively and can cover multiple position. He's had efficiency with his three-point shot (career 41.4 percent), albeit without a ton of volume (career 2.6 attempts per outing). He has made plays off the bounce and put more tan a few defenders on a poster.
But the Bulls need to see more than spurts of special play. He could sign an extension this offseason, but finding the right number for both sides could be tricky given his upside but also limited numbers to this point. So, this might very well be a contract season for the skilled swingman, whose play might determine whether he's owed a colossal amount of cash or maybe something that functions more like a short-term, prove-it pact.