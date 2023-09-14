Bulls Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

The Bulls turned more than a few heads when they opted to give DeRozan a three-year, $82 million deal in August 2021, but he has played so well that it's possible he could match—or, if everything breaks right, maybe even exceed—those earnings when he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.



But with his 34th birthday behind him, can the scoring forward keep fending off Father Time? It's a legitimate question, even if DeRozan has given very little indication about feeling any ill effects of the aging process.



That's why his challenge goes beyond playing well this season. In order for him to hit the jackpot next summer, he needs to dominate in ways that suggest he has multiple seasons of high-level play still in front of him.



His silky mid-range shot and ability to make plays off the dribble (for himself and his teammates) have allowed him to age gracefully, but when he's already operating in tight quarters—due both to his lack of a three-ball and Chicago's team-wide shooting shortage—losing even a half-step of explosion could be detrimental.

