Lakers Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

When the Lakers added Reddish over the offseason, there may have been some optimism about helping the one-time top-10 pick (No. 10 in 2019) get his career on track.



Look at the situation without purple-and-gold-tinted glasses, though, and L.A. is taking on a project thee teams have abandoned already. Reddish might physically look the part of a three-and-D wing, but this league will only wait so long for a light bulb to click.



There aren't many 24-year-olds with four seasons under their belt who are still afforded the project-prospect status. You can't still be much of a mystery with 4,303 career minutes of floor time and film. Reddish, whose teams have historically fared 5.8 points worse per 100 possessions with him than without, per Basketball-Reference, has given very little indication that his a-ha! moment is coming.

