AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 13
One week before a gigantic Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, AEW hit the TBS airwaves Wednesday with a show that had major implications on that event.
Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe battled for the right to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley defended his AEW International Championship, and Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara spoke ahead of their emotional clash.
What went down, who won the night's most significant matches, and what did it mean for the company ahead of one of its signature events?
Find out with this recap of the September 13 show.
Match Card
- Grand Slam World Title Tournament Final: Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong
- AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill
- "Hangman" Adam Page vs. "The Machine" Brian Cage
- 4-Way Match No. 1 Contender's Match: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm
- Le Sex Gods promo
- Don Callis' latest masterpiece
- A welcome return to Dynamite for Starks.
- Moxley worked as a babyface, despite spending the last six months as a heel.
- Oh look, Mox bled. It's not effective, it's a parody at this point.
- Bill ate a big uppercut from Castagnoli and stood tall, rebuilding some of the unstoppable aura.
- "You broke my pearl necklace!" Starks exclaimed, clearly perturbed by the loss of jewelry as opposed to having his plans foiled by Blackpool Combat Club.
Hometown hero, and AEW International Champion, Jon Moxley kicked off Wednesday's show by defending against Big Bill.
The leader of the Blackpool Combat Club absorbed a punishing attack from the seven-foot-tall heel, bleeding along the way. He fought back, though, feeding off the energy of the crowd.
With Bryan Danielson neutralizing Ricky Starks at ringside, Moxley taped Big Bill out for the win.
A brawl ensued, with the heels backing down in the face of a united Moxley, Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.
Backstage, Roderick Strong balked at his former friend, Adam Cole, expressing concern over his neck ahead of his match against Samoa Joe.
Result
Moxley defeated Big Bill to retain
Grade
C+
Top Moments or Takeaways
Don Callis Revealed His Latest Masterpiece
- "When you beat Kenny Omega once, they call you The Ace. When you beat Kenny Omega twice, they don't call you The Ace, they call you The Alpha!" Callis said.
- Backstage, Danielson and Moxley laid out a challenge to Starks and Big Bill for Collision. Rey Fenix interrupted and vowed to take the International Championship away from Moxley at Dynamite Grand Slam.
Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita joined Tony Schiavone in the ring for a promo in which the most hated man in AEW revealed that the next target of the Don Callis Family will be "the heart of Kenny Omega," Kota Ibushi.
Callis promised the complete destruction of the former IWGP Heavyweight champion as his war against Omega raged on.
Callis is always great on the mic and the Ibushi development makes perfect sense. If Takeshita can score the win over him, that would be another major step toward establishing "The Alpha" as a legitimate threat to any champion right now and not just the future of the company.
Grade
A
Top Moments and Takeaways
Grand Slam Women's Championship 4-Way Eliminator
- All women are former champions, all having beaten each other for the AEW Women's Championship.
- Storm still used the Outcast theme and graphics, but there was no sign of Saraya or Ruby Soho at ringside.
- Baker and Shida came face-to-face as the tension between them continued to mount before boiling over at the finish, where Baker rocked the former champ with a superkick, only for Storm to take advantage and roll her up for the win.
Toni Storm will have the opportunity to become the first woman to win the AEW Women's Championship three times when she challenges former friend Saraya at Dynamite Grand Slam, thanks to her victory in Wednesday's four-way eliminator match.
Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose in a match that featured nonstop action and some solid storytelling, particularly in the form of the intensifying rivalry between Baker and Shida.
The mounting tension between them ultimately cost both Baker and Shida as Storm scored the win from out of nowhere.
The stuff with Baker and Shida should result in a quality secondary feud while fans will now be treated to the excellence that is Storm, on the enormous stage that Grand Slam provides, in a match with plenty of its own storytelling opportunities.
Result
Storm defeated Shida, Rosa and Baker
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways
Le Sex Gods Speak
- Jericho recalled seeing Guevara work the NWA 70th anniversary show and lobbying Khan to hire him.
- "Without Chris Jericho, there is no AEW," Guevara said.
- "I didn't come to this company to be Chris Jericho's sidekick."
- I want them to look at me like they look at Mox. Like they look at Danielson. Like they look at you," Guevara told his mentor.
- "I don't think you're ready to beat me yet," Jericho told The Spanish God.
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will clash next week in Arthur Ashe Stadium at Dynamite Grand Slam, the culmination of a four-year friendship that began on the debut episode of AEW's flagship show.
Wednesday, they delivered a hell of a promo that put over the significance of the match to both men, with Guevara looking at it as an opportunity to achieve his own goals while Jericho seeks to retain his spot as a top star in AEW.
The conviction was there, the tone was just right, and it was believable.
This, coupled with what he accomplished with Will Ospreay in the pre-All In promo segment, ranks as some of Jericho's best work in AEW. He has been motivated, and focused, and appears to be a guy with plenty to prove to himself and his doubters.
For Guevara, hanging with one of the greats on a stage as grand as Arthur Ashe Stadium will back up everything Jericho thought he was capable of when he encouraged Tony Khan to bring the talented young competitor into AEW.
Grade
A
Top Moments and Takeaways