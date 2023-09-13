AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 13

4 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Toni Storm will have the opportunity to become the first woman to win the AEW Women's Championship three times when she challenges former friend Saraya at Dynamite Grand Slam, thanks to her victory in Wednesday's four-way eliminator match.

Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose in a match that featured nonstop action and some solid storytelling, particularly in the form of the intensifying rivalry between Baker and Shida.

The mounting tension between them ultimately cost both Baker and Shida as Storm scored the win from out of nowhere.

The stuff with Baker and Shida should result in a quality secondary feud while fans will now be treated to the excellence that is Storm, on the enormous stage that Grand Slam provides, in a match with plenty of its own storytelling opportunities.

Result

Grade

B

