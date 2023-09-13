Bears WR Chase Claypool's Status vs. Bucs Week 2 Unclear After Struggles vs. Packers

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

After a lackluster performance in Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool appears to be in danger of being benched.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Claypool's struggles have him "in jeopardy of being inactive" in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Claypool failed to record a catch on two targets in Sunday's 38-20 loss. He was also criticized for his effort while blocking on the outside, as Cronin noted that his subpar play "resulted in multiple missed assignments and hindered the Bears' short passing game." Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly discussed Claypool's blocking with him.

"You all saw the plays that ... and again, the perimeter blocking needed to improve for all of us," Eberflus said. "And we're gonna get that, work hard to get that done."

Eberflus was also asked directly if Claypool would be replaced on the active gameday roster by Equanimeous St. Brown, who was inactive in Week 1.

"We're looking at all possibilities right now," Eberflus told reporters. "I'm not going to talk about who's going to be up or down for the game for obvious reasons. We're looking at all things to make our team better."