Jets' Robert Saleh on Not Adding QB After Aaron Rodgers' Injury: 'It's Not Madden'

New York Jets Robert Saleh didn't rule out the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback to the roster following the season-ending Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, though it doesn't sound like such a move is coming anytime soon.

For now, the position belongs to Zach Wilson:

"It doesn't have to be this week. Like I said, with Zach and Tim [Boyle], those are our guys. They've been here from OTAs, all the nuance. Sometimes I look at it like it's... it's not Madden in the sense that we can just plug and play anybody. There's a lot of meetings, a lot of practices, a lot of nuance, a lot of understanding of why things are the way they are that go into it. So, just plugging and playing a quarterback, it's gonna take time, whoever comes in this building, to figure out what we've done over the last six, seven months and to create their identity within the system. So right now, all of our attention is on Zach and Tim to get them ready to play football."

Expectations have rarely been higher for the Jets than they were heading into this season after the acquisition of Rodgers, a one-time champion and four-time MVP. He was a huge upgrade over Wilson, who struggled mightily in his first two seasons.

The 24-year-old offered a mixed bag in relief duty on Monday night, finishing 14-of-21 for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception while taking two sacks. He did help lead the team to a comeback 22-16 win, however, a promising start.