NBA Rumors: Teams No Longer Able to Rest 2 Stars in Same Game After Rule Change

NBA Rumors: Teams No Longer Able to Rest 2 Stars in Same Game After Rule ChangeSeptember 13, 2023
The NBA has made a move to crack down on the evergrowing trend of load management.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league's Board of Governors has approved a new policy in which teams are unable to rest two star players in the same game. A star player is defined as someone who earned an All-Star or All-NBA selection within the past three seasons.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that teams would be fined $100,000 for a first violation of the new policy, $250,000 for a second violation and "$1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional violation."
