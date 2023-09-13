X

NBA

    NBA Rumors: Teams No Longer Able to Rest 2 Stars in Same Game After Rule Change

    Doric SamSeptember 13, 2023

    The NBA has made a move to crack down on the evergrowing trend of load management.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league's Board of Governors has approved a new policy in which teams are unable to rest two star players in the same game. A star player is defined as someone who earned an All-Star or All-NBA selection within the past three seasons.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that teams would be fined $100,000 for a first violation of the new policy, $250,000 for a second violation and "$1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional violation."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

