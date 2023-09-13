Triple H, Nick Khan, Kevin Dunn's Bonus Money Revealed After WWE's Merger with UFC

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Multiple key members of WWE's management team received significant bonuses following the merger of WWE and UFC into a singular company known as TKO Group Holdings this week.

According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, WWE disclosed that chief content officer Triple H will receive $5 million, president Nick Khan will receive $15 million and executive producer Kevin Dunn will receive $7 million.

Vince McMahon purchased WWE from his father in 1982 and remained the primary owner or shareholder in the company for over 40 years before agreeing to sell the bulk of the company to Endeavor Group Holdings in April.

Now, WWE is embarking on a new era, as a McMahon is not fully in charge for the first time in the company's history.

McMahon will be a key part of TKO moving forward, however, as he is the executive chairman, which suggests he will continue to make important decisions or at least have plenty of input on the wrestling side of things.

Triple H is WWE's head of creative, which is a role he inherited from McMahon when Vince retired in the summer of 2022, only to return in January 2023 to facilitate a sale of the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer remains in that position, and is most often the main person in charge backstage at WWE events such as Raw, SmackDown and premium live events.

WWE hired Khan, a former agent, in 2020, and every indication is that he played a huge role in making the sale of the company happen.

Meanwhile, Dunn has been one of McMahon's right-hand men and the head of production for WWE for decades, and there are no signs of his role changing in the near future.