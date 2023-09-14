Vikings vs. Eagles: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF

2 of 4

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Neither team looked great in Week 1, and while that's a common trend during the inaugural slate, there are a couple of issues that could carry over into Week 2.



The Eagles underwent a double coordinator change in the offseason, and neither the offense nor the defense appeared to be in mid-season form against the New England Patriots. Both units should be sharper against Minnesota, but it's a short week, and a complete turnaround feels unlikely.



The Vikings run game struggled to get going in its first regular-season action without Dalvin Cook. That's probably going to continue against the Eagles, who have a deep and talented defensive front.



Injuries are also likely to play a factor. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) are listed as out.



This could leave Philadelphia looking to lean on the pass. The Vikings will do the same, and with Bradberry and Blankenship are out, Minnesota should find some success.



This game has the makings of a fun, pass-for-pass track meet between Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins. Philadelphia has the better pass rush and home-field advantage, though, and will come out with a decisive victory.

