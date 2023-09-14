Vikings vs. Eagles: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNFSeptember 14, 2023
Vikings vs. Eagles: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for TNF
With Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury still sending shockwaves through the NFL, it still feels like we're in the shadow of Week 1. However, the start of Week 2 is only hours away, as the Philadelphia Eagles will battle the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
Thursday games provide a great appetizer for the looming Sunday schedule and an opportunity for those so inclined to make a few early wagers before the weekend.
Here, we'll dive into the latest odds, examine the matchup and highlight a couple of player pros we love for this NFC showdown.
Check the latest lines at DraftKings.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Thursday, September 14
When: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream and TV: Prime Video, Fox (local markets)
Line: Philadelphia -6
Over/Under: 49 points
Money Line: Minnesota +215 (bet $100 to win $215), Philadelphia -265 (bet $265 to win $100)
Preview and Prediction
Neither team looked great in Week 1, and while that's a common trend during the inaugural slate, there are a couple of issues that could carry over into Week 2.
The Eagles underwent a double coordinator change in the offseason, and neither the offense nor the defense appeared to be in mid-season form against the New England Patriots. Both units should be sharper against Minnesota, but it's a short week, and a complete turnaround feels unlikely.
The Vikings run game struggled to get going in its first regular-season action without Dalvin Cook. That's probably going to continue against the Eagles, who have a deep and talented defensive front.
Injuries are also likely to play a factor. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) are listed as out.
This could leave Philadelphia looking to lean on the pass. The Vikings will do the same, and with Bradberry and Blankenship are out, Minnesota should find some success.
This game has the makings of a fun, pass-for-pass track meet between Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins. Philadelphia has the better pass rush and home-field advantage, though, and will come out with a decisive victory.
Prediction: Eagles 34, Vikings 24
Justin Jefferson over 6.5 Receptions
This over/under feels low, considering we just saw Justin Jefferson grab nine receptions for 150 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
Yes, the Eagles have a tremendous defense, but they're not going to be at full strength, and they weren't exactly locking down the Patriots last Sunday. Mac Jones finished with 316 passing yards and three touchdowns, though it took him 54 attempts to get there.
If Cousins approaches 50 pass attempts—a possibility after Minnesota rushed for only 41 yards last week—it's only going to benefit those betting the over on Jefferson's receptions. Short completions count here, and Jefferson is going to be the focal point of the offense on Thursday.
Jefferson was targeted 12 times against Tampa. He was targeted 12 times in last year's Week 2 matchup against the Eagles too. 12 targets is probably the floor for Jefferson in this matchup, and it would be a shock to see him haul in seven or fewer of them.
Take the over at -145 (bet $145 to win $100).
Jalen Hurts over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdown passes in Tampa's Week 1 win over Minnesota. According to Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, Mayfield found success after figuring out the Vikings' defensive signals.
"I just remember Bake came in the locker room, literally at halftime, he said, 'I got it. We got all these signals,'" White told Buccaneers Radio Network (h/t JoeBucsFan.com).
Minnesota has a limited amount of time with which to adjust its game plan, so Hurts may be able to decipher what the Vikings are doing defensively even quicker than Mayfield did. That's part of the reason to take the over at -135 (bet $135 to win $100) here.
The other factor is Gainwell's injury. If he is indeed out, Minnesota will put extra emphasis on slowing Hurts as a scrambler, especially in the red zone. D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott will only do so much to keep the Vikings honest.
Philadelphia can counter by putting the ball in the air.
Hurts only threw one touchdown pass against New England, but he'll double-up and have multiple passing touchdowns in Week 2.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.