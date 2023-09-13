NFL Pro Era II Virtual Reality Video Game Announced in Trailer Starring Lamar Jackson

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

StatusPRO released the trailer for NFL Pro Era II, the second installment of its virtual reality game series, on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson features prominently in the 30-second video:

NFL Pro Era allows fans to live out their dreams as a NFL quarterback like never before, and now they'll be able to compete against their friends thanks to the addition of a multiplayer mode.

"To date, VR has been perceived to be a very individualized experience," StatusPRO CEO Troy Jones said. "NFL Pro Era II will reduce this friction by embodying what sports is all about: competition. The new and improved version of the game allows players to become the quarterback of their favorite team and go head-to-head against their friends and other competitors. Competition brings out the emotional and physical rush of being an athlete, and we are excited to bring this feeling to NFL Pro Era II."

A career mode will also let gamers play through multiple seasons, and a "Coach's Confidence" meter enables players to see their strong performances get rewarded.

Who knows? If you do well enough in NFL Pro Era II, you might get a call from the New York Jets.

NFL Pro Era II is scheduled to be released Sept. 28.