NFL Rumors: Jets Contacting Veteran QBs After Aaron Rodgers Injury

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Now that the New York Jets know the full extent of Aaron Rodgers' injury, they are going to prepare their quarterback room for the rest of the season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Rodgers' MRI confirmed a season-ending Achilles tear.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Jets have started reaching out to veteran free-agent quarterbacks. ESPN's Rich Cimini added that Joe Flacco, who started four games for the Jets last season, "is interested in returning."

Rodgers suffered the injury on his fourth snap against the Buffalo Bills. He was trying to avoid pressure from Leonard Floyd before being sacked. The four-time NFL MVP briefly got back to his feet before going back to the turf and getting helped off the field by the training staff.

Even though the Jets prevailed 22-16 in overtime, there were a lot of questions about what they would look to do at quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters they will go with Zach Wilson as the starter going forward.

There was speculation before last season ended that Wilson could be a potential cut candidate, but the team made it clear they wanted to bring him back in 2023.

Wilson wasn't bad after taking over for Rodgers, but it didn't look like he improved from where he had been. The 24-year-old finished 14-of-21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Flacco and Colt McCoy are the most obvious free-agent candidates for the Jets. Ryan is currently working as an NFL analyst for CBS, but noted when he was first hired by the network he wasn't retired.

Flacco has experience with New York's coaching staff after spending the past three seasons with the team. Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders in February. McCoy was competing to be the starter for the Arizona Cardinals before being released on Aug. 28.

Wilson made 22 starts in his first two seasons. He threw for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in those games.

The Jets will play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Week 2.