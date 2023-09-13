Fantasy Booking a CM Punk Return to WWE

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

CM Punk's release from AEW created one very obvious, intriguing question regarding his future in professional wrestling: What might a return to WWE look like?

Punk left that promotion on anything but good terms way back in 2014 but as they say, time and money heal all wounds. Throw in Punk's positive relationship with new majority owners Endeavor dating back to his time with UFC and you have the foundation for a potential return.

When you factor in a ready-made angle that would play off the company's most prominent, overarching storyline, it becomes even more obvious that WWE officials should do their diligence in terms of bringing Punk back into the fold.

A Paul Heyman Guy

Punk's most infamous "Pipebomb" promo in June of 2011 saw him rightly describe himself as a Paul Heyman guy. Fast forward a year later and the Chicago native underwent a heel turn that brought The Wiseman into the fold as his manager/special counsel/advocate.

Heyman would stand by Punk's side for a year before a heel turn ignited a feud between Punk and Brock Lesnar and therein lies the motivation for the former WWE champion's return to the promotion.

Imagine at Survivor Series, emanating appropriately enough from Chicago, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has just successfully retained his title and is standing triumphantly in the squared circle alongside his special counsel, Heyman. He boldly claims that he has conquered and smashed everyone, only to be interrupted by Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" as Punk walks through the curtain to a thunderous ovation.

An unnamed user made the below edit, giving an idea of what that might look like.

Heyman's reaction is key because, if anyone knows what Punk's return means and the threat it provides The Tribal Chief, it is him. He watched Punk, studied him, and knows damn well that outside of his other famous client Brock Lesnar, he is the last guy to hold the WWE title for any significant length of time.

He knows Punk can beat Reigns but more importantly, he knows that his former associate can drive a wedge between The Head of the Table and The Wise Man, potentially ruining the enormously successful run that Heyman himself has been on over the last four years.

See, Punk was in Reigns' shoes, aligning himself with Heyman and allowing the godfather of extreme to come along for the ride in a monumental championship reign, only to be betrayed the moment a better opportunity came along.

A scenario where Punk cuts a promo warning Reigns of that, telling him that Heyman is a leech who latches onto anyone even remotely successful and uses them for his own benefit before, bleeding them dry and leaving them when the next best thing comes along, would be perfect and based in what we already know to be true.

He can even plant the seeds of dissension, asking Reigns how he knows Punk and Heyman are not working together to dethrone The Tribal Chief right now. After all, the writing is on the wall, The Bloodline is crumbling and it is only a matter of time before The Head of the Table loses his spot.

The potential is even there to turn Reigns babyface for the first time in three years, with Punk's warning proving to be accurate as he and Heyman conspire to screw Reigns out of the title.

Regardless of what direction the program takes, it would be must-see television and generate a big-money match for one of the company's most prominent pay-per-view events.

It would also bring a top-tier star back into the fold on the all-important Road to WrestleMania, something WWE never misses the opportunity to do as it typically creates buzz surrounding its most important show.

Add in the fact that the company is run like a business, and the locker room is at least outwardly less volatile, and more professional than others, and you have a better environment Punk can excel in.

The good outweighs the bad at this point and if issues present themselves, the company can put itself in a position contractually to make sure there is little in the way of risk if it has to cut the cord early.

The storytelling potential is too strong, plays into the larger Bloodline story, and incorporates the one element that fans have yet to see fractured: the relationship between Reigns and Heyman, making it a significantly interesting chapter.