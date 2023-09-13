Tom Brady Pursuit Suggested for Jets by NFL Exec After Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

One NFL team executive suggested the New York Jets "could take a swing at Tom Brady" in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

However, Howe said it was "a novel idea, if an unrealistic order," citing in part how Brady was just honored by the New England Patriots. New England will induct him into its Hall of Fame in June, so the odds of him returning to the NFL are presumably low, especially if he's going to an AFC East rival.

The unnamed executive isn't the first to throw out Brady as a candidate for the Jets. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe said he would reach out to the seven-time Super Bowl champion if he were them and put $25 million on the table to lure him out of retirement.

As Howe laid out, though, this is probably a pipe dream.

And as blasphemous as it sounds, signing Brady may not be a great idea even if it were an available option for New York.

The 15-time Pro Bowler turned 46 in August and would be coming in totally cold after having not taken part in any preseason preparations. In addition, his 2022 season was pretty lackluster by his usual standards.

Brady's 52.5 QBR was his lowest since the stat was first recorded in 2006, per Pro Football Reference, and his 6.4 yards per attempt were his fewest since 2002. For years fans wondered when Father Time would catch up to Touchdown Tom, and it finally started to happen.

The Tom Brady you're getting in 2023 isn't Prime Tom Brady or even the one who guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a title in 2020.

The Jets are clearly going to sign or trade for somebody because Zach Wilson is the only healthy quarterback on the roster. Expectations should be tempered in terms of what that move actually looks like.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported New York has "inquired" about Chad Henne, who's a far cry from Brady. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Joe Flacco is "interested" in a possible reunion, which reinforces the kind of target the team might be evaluating.