    Tom Brady to Be Inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12; Waiting Period Waived

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 10, 2023

    ATLANTA, USA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady quarterback for the New England Patriots before the start of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 13-03. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)
    Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots will induct Tom Brady into the Patriots Hall of Fame in Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024.

    Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the standard four-year induction waiting period will be waived for Brady, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

    The date of 6/12 signifies the six Super Bowl rings Brady won in a No. 12 jersey, per Reiss.

    New England Patriots @Patriots

    The greatest of all time is heading to <a href="https://twitter.com/TheHall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheHall</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverNE</a> <a href="https://t.co/q3AX06Jig7">pic.twitter.com/q3AX06Jig7</a>

    The news was announced in a halftime jersey ceremony honoring Brady during the Patriots' season-opening Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

