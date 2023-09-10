Tom Brady to Be Inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12; Waiting Period Waived

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will induct Tom Brady into the Patriots Hall of Fame in Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the standard four-year induction waiting period will be waived for Brady, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The date of 6/12 signifies the six Super Bowl rings Brady won in a No. 12 jersey, per Reiss.

The news was announced in a halftime jersey ceremony honoring Brady during the Patriots' season-opening Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

