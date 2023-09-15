Fantasy Football Week 2: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

3 of 8



Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1 and will now miss the remainder of the 2023 season. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh seems comfortable with his stable of running backs, which includes Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon III, the latter of whom the team may elevate to the 53-man roster.

The Ravens also have undrafted rookie running back Owen Wright on the practice squad, but Harbaugh specifically mentioned Gordon. That's a solid indication that the veteran ball-carrier will see some action in the near future.

Fantasy managers shouldn't touch Gordon on the waiver wire, though. The 30-year-old running back saw a sharp decline in his rushing production between 2021 and 2022, and he fumbled eight times over that span.

Edwards isn't the most appealing option for managers in PPR leagues, as he has only 18 receptions for 194 yards in 53 career games. However, he's likely to lead the team in carries for the rest of the season.

As a rookie in 2018, Edwards led the Ravens with 718 rushing yards. He racked up 711-plus yards on the ground in each of his first three seasons and has a career average of 5.1 yards per carry with only four fumbles.

Between his size (6'1" and 238 lbs) and reliable ball security, Edwards will likely handle goal-line touches over Hill (5'10", 197 lbs) and Gordon, who's had recent issues with fumbles in short-yardage situations. If so, Edwards should see a spike in touchdown production, which would make up for his lack of involvement in the passing game.