Draymond Green on Jordan Poole Fight: 'I'm a Human Being, and Human Beings Do Wrong'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Draymond Green didn't know if the Golden State Warriors would want to re-sign him this offseason after he punched Jordan Poole a year ago.

The Warriors ultimately chose to bring Green back on a four-year, $100 million deal and traded Poole in the deal that brought Chris Paul to the Bay Area. But Green had some doubts about how the future would play out after the incident, as he told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"What gave me doubt is that I didn't know if I would have the opportunity to redeem myself. Not [because] that thing necessarily happened. It's that, do you have an opportunity to make it right, or is that just it? It doesn't change what happened. It doesn't change that I was at fault. But I'm a human being, and human beings do wrong.

"But how do you stand when it goes wrong, when things ain't on your side? When everybody's against you, when the world is saying, 'Oh man, now all of a sudden you're not worth the money you make.' Or, 'You're the cancer and you're the problem' four championships later."

Now, the Warriors are trying to make it five titles—and according to Green, maybe even six—with a core group of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, meanwhile, provide a strong supporting cast.

Last season provided plenty of uncertainty after the incident between Green and Poole. But the Dubs are looking to get back on the championship track this season.