    Kyle Kuzma: USA Basketball 'Better Get Some NBA Stars That Know How to Play a Role'

    Erin WalshSeptember 12, 2023

    Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma didn't hold back when discussing Team USA's collapse at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

    In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kuzma called out the team's roster selection, writing that the United States "better get some NBA stars that know how to play a role."

    USA basketball better get some nba stars that know how to play a role. Anybody can be nice with the ball in their hands but can you be cool with defending and going to the corner for a few possessions?

    Aside from Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges, much of Team USA's roster was underwhelming despite being made up of the likes of Jalen Brunson, Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton and Jaren Jackson Jr.

    With a spot in the gold medal game on the line, Team USA fell to Germany, the eventual champion, 113-111 in the semifinals before being upset by Canada 127-118 in the bronze medal game.

    Team USA's defense was abysmal in its final two games of the tournament, hence Kuzma's comments.

    The United States is looking to strengthen its roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medalist, has expressed interest in playing for Team USA in the Olympics and is recruiting other NBA stars to join him, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

    James has reached out to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green about playing in the Olympics, Charania and Vardon added.

    Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox and Kyrie Irving also "have serious interest in committing," according to Charania and Vardon.

    Adding that type of star power would help put the United States over the edge in its quest to return to the top of the basketball world.