Pirates' Oneil Cruz Out for 2023 amid Leg Injury; Expected Return for Spring Training

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oneil Cruz won't be playing baseball again in 2023.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Tuesday that the 24-year-old shortstop would not play again this season as he continues to recover from the fractured left fibula he suffered back on April 9.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.