    Pirates' Oneil Cruz Out for 2023 amid Leg Injury; Expected Return for Spring Training

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 28: Injured Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) looks on in the dugout during an MLB game against the San Diego Padres on June 28, 2023 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Oneil Cruz won't be playing baseball again in 2023.

    The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Tuesday that the 24-year-old shortstop would not play again this season as he continues to recover from the fractured left fibula he suffered back on April 9.

    Pittsburgh Pirates Player Development Report @PGHplayerDev

    Oneil Cruz will continue his rehab and turn his focus to next season. All indications are that he will be healthy and ready for a normal Spring Training in 2024. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoBucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/1P7U0HSTty">pic.twitter.com/1P7U0HSTty</a>

