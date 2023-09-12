Pirates' Oneil Cruz Out for 2023 amid Leg Injury; Expected Return for Spring Training

Pirates' Oneil Cruz Out for 2023 amid Leg Injury; Expected Return for Spring TrainingSeptember 12, 2023
Oneil Cruz won't be playing baseball again in 2023.
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Tuesday that the 24-year-old shortstop would not play again this season as he continues to recover from the fractured left fibula he suffered back on April 9.
Pittsburgh Pirates Player Development Report @PGHplayerDev
Oneil Cruz will continue his rehab and turn his focus to next season. All indications are that he will be healthy and ready for a normal Spring Training in 2024. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoBucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoBucs</a> <a href="https://t.co/1P7U0HSTty">pic.twitter.com/1P7U0HSTty</a>
