Report: 2023 Maui Invitational to Relocate to Honolulu Following Wildfires

Mitchell Layton

The 2023 Maui Invitational is reportedly being moved to Honolulu as wildfire recovery efforts remain ongoing throughout the island.

Dana O'Neil of The Athletic reported an official announcement is expected this week. Maui's Lahaina Civic Center, which hosts the tournament, is currently being used for relief efforts.

Organizers originally planned to keep the tournament in Maui to raise awareness for relief but chose to move the event elsewhere to allow space for citizens.

