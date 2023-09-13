Jaylen Warren, Steelers Who Must Play More Snaps in Week 2 vs. Browns

0 of 3

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of adjustments to make after suffering one of the worst losses of Week 1. Very little went Pittsburgh's way in a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

To be fair, a lot of teams are going to struggle to beat the Niners this season. They have one of the most complete rosters in football and enough offensive weapons to drop 30 on anyone.

But that doesn't mean the Steelers don't need to take a look at things and see what needs to be tweaked.

One thing that always changes from Week 1 to Week 2 is snap counts. As the coaches get a feel for who is playing well and who isn't they can make adjustments and get the right personnel on the field.

Jaylen Warren could be one of those players. After a strong preseason he didn't see as much action as Najee Harris but could take on added importance as the offense looks to put up more than seven points.

Here's a look at three players who should see more action against the Cleveland Browns.