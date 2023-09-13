Biggest Risers and Fallers of MLB's Top Prospect List in 2023

0 of 13

Prospect rankings are anything but an exact science, and while many of the game's top prospects go on to develop into MLB stars, there are always a handful who fail to live up to the hype.

Development is rarely linear for most prospects, with ups and downs along the way in the minor leagues, and for every top prospect who has a down year and falls off leaguewide Top 100 prospect lists, there are just as many who put together breakout performances and send their stock soaring.

Ahead we've taken a look back at our preseason Top 100 prospect list to highlight the biggest risers and fallers relative to our most recent update, which was published Sept. 6.

Only players who still hold prospect status were considered for this list, though some of the league's top rookies who exceeded preseason expectations were highlighted on one of our honorable mention slides.

As another minor league season winds to a close, these are the prospects who have seen their stock shift the most in 2023.