Ranking the 10 Most Dominant September Showings of MLB's Wild Card Era

Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

September/October Stats: 42.0 IP, 20 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 71 K, 0.86 ERA, 0.78 FIP, 15.2 K/9

There were several ludicrous prolonged stretches of Pedro Martínez's three-time Cy Young winning, Hall of Fame career. But what he did toward the end of the 1999 campaign was easily the most dominant September pitching run of the past three decades.

Let's start with the strikeouts.

In each of his five starts in September 1999, Martínez racked up at least a dozen whiffs. And if you can't appreciate the absurdity of that, maybe this will help: Among qualified pitchers in a 162-game season, Atlanta's Spencer Strider is currently just barely behind 2019 Gerrit Cole for the highest single-season K/9 rate in MLB history...and he hasn't even recorded 11 strikeouts in two consecutive starts this season.

Getting to 12+ strikeouts in five straight starts is truly outrageous.

In the process of missing all of those bats, Martínez logged at least 120 pitches in each of those starts. (George Kirby would never.)

The most impressive outing was his 17-strikeout complete game against the New York Yankees. A Chili Davis solo home run in the second inning was the only hit or walk he allowed in that entire contest against the team Boston was trying to chase down atop the AL East.

Martínez also tossed a 14-strikeout gem against Cleveland, which was the only offense in the past 70 years to score at least 1,000 runs in a single season.