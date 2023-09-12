Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsSeptember 12, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season was eventful—in good, bad and otherwise interesting ways.
Trying to make sense of all the activity is tricky, but it's the life we chose as fantasy football managers.
So, we'll combine the data from the campaign's first completed slate with all of the information we brought into this season to build top-10 PPR rankings for Week 2 and spotlight a notable development (for better or worse) at each position.
Quarterbacks
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIN)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at JAX)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. LV)
4. Justin Herbert, LAC (at TEN)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN)
6. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NE)
7. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BAL)
8. Jared Goff, DET (vs. SEA)
9. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. KC)
10. Geno Smith, SEA (at DET)
A healthy Tagovailoa could be a godsend for fantasy managers who bought into the notion that it's best to wait on the quarterback position. He was simply magical in Week 1, completing 28-of-45 passes for 466 yards, three scores and one interception. He faces a tougher defensive matchup in Week 2, but with his talent and that of the playmakers around him, he might be an automatic start when healthy.
Running Backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at LAR)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at TEN)
3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at ARI)
4. Nick Chubb, CLE (at PIT)
5. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYJ)
6. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. GB)
7. Josh Jacobs, LV (at BUF)
8. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. KC)
9. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. LAC)
10. Aaron Jones, GB (at ATL)
Henry's PPR upside has always been a bit limited by his lack of involvement in the passing game, but his heavy rushing workload has typically compensated for it. That may not be the case any longer. Tennessee wound up giving more snaps to rookie running back Tyjae Spears (33) than Henry (28), even though the latter did more with his opportunities (17 touches, 119 scrimmage yards) than the former (four touches, 28 yards).
While Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Henry remains "a huge part" of the offense, the skipper also said they'll "continue to find ways to get Tyjae and Derrick in there." If Henry is no longer a lock for huge rushing totals, his status as a top-10 fantasy back could be in jeopardy.
Wide Receivers
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at NE)
2. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at PHI)
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. SEA)
4. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL)
5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LV)
6. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYJ)
7. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at DAL)
8. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIN)
9. Chris Olave, NO (at CAR)
10. Davante Adams, LV (at BUF)
You never want to overreact to a single game—especially one played in adverse weather conditions—but yikes, that was a rough opening for Chase and the Bengals offense. Cincinnati managed an anemic 67 passing yards on 32 attempts, meaning Chase was probably fortunate to finish with his five receptions and 39 yards.
We have every reason to believe that game was a statistical anomaly, though, so don't downgrade Chase too much because of it. Most receivers will have letdown outings at some point, his was just more noticeable due to the season-opening spotlight.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at JAX)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at CIN)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at PHI)
4. George Kittle, SF (at LAR)
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIN)
6. Darren Waller, NYG (at ARI)
7. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. GB)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. KC)
9. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF)
10. David Njoku, CLE (at PIT)
This position was rougher than normal in Week 1, due in no small part to the absences of our top-two ranked tight ends. Kelce is reportedly "getting better and progressing" from his knee injury, and things sound promising with Andrews' quad injury, too. Hopefully, they get healthy sooner than later, though, because this group's outlook is bleak without them.
Defense/Special Teams
1. San Francisco 49ers (at LAR)
2. Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYJ)
3. Denver Broncos (vs. WAS)
4. New Orleans Saints (at CAR)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. MIN)
6. Buffalo Bills (vs. LV)
7. New York Giants (at ARI)
8. Washington Commanders (at DEN)
9. Baltimore Ravens (at CIN)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
There were several statistical eruptions in Week 1, but no player or unit provided more fantasy points than the Dallas defense, per FantasyPros. The Cowboys not only delivered the week's lone shutout, they also tallied seven sacks, forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns, returning both a blocked field goal and an interception for scores.
Kickers
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)
2. Harrison Butker, KC (at JAX)
3. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. LV)
4. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. MIN)
5. Jason Myers, SEA (at DET)
6. Jake Moody, SF (at LAR)
7. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. BAL)
8. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at EN)
9. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. KC)
10. Jason Sanders, MIA (at NE)
This offseason, the 49ers spent a third-round pick on Moody, and he immediately delivered a healthy return on that investment. He went 3-of-3 on both field goals and extra points, tying for the position's fourth-most fantasy points.