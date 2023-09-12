X

    NFL Players React to Aaron Rodgers' Ankle Injury on Jets' 1st Drive vs. Bills

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    This is not how the New York Jets envisioned the start of the Aaron Rodgers era.

    The future Hall of Famer was helped off the field with an ankle injury during the team's first offensive possession of the game. He went into the injury tent, where he was met with the cart.

    The Jets announced he was questionable to return.

    A number of NFL players reacted to the developments:

    ESPN @espn

    "Holy cow! I cannot believe this."<br><br>Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. <a href="https://t.co/rhmSXMW6O5">pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5</a>

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Hate that, man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Man you hate to see that. <br><br>Injuries suck.

    David Bakhtiari @DavidBakhtiari

    Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it's feasible. <br>I'm sick of this..Do better!

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Absolutely GUTTED for Aaron Rodgers

    Joe Namath @RealJoeNamath

    Realistically, the way Rodgers left the field I don't expect him to come back tonight. So let's stay positive. I'm glad we have Zach to come in and I'm glad he's had the tutelage that he's had with Aaron. I hope he's got his scrambling shoes on tonight!! GO JETS!!!

    Mark Ingram II @markingramII

    Football… there's nothing like it man… I hope A Rod good this game ain't fair it doesn't care who you are. 🙏🏾💪🏾

    Julian Edelman @Edelman11

    You just can't make this up.

    Deebo @19problemz

    Why people think it be so funny when people/players get injured

    Prominent members of the media reacted as well:

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Even in the context of the Jets--the New York Jets--this is almost unspeakably bleak.

    Dianna Russini @DMRussini

    All the excitement and energy has been sucked out of MetLife stadium. You can feel the shift.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    NOT THE CART

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    FOUR MINUTES IN.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    No effing way.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    oh no

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Man… Jets fans have to have the worst experience as sports fans on earth.

    The Jets still have plenty of talent on their roster with Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, among others. Yet there was so much excitement surrounding the team in large part because of the addition of Rodgers.

    After all, they were likely a quarterback away from being a true contender last season and responded to the need by adding one of the best in the history of the NFL. The crowd was electric from the start of Monday's contest and surely envisioned a promising start to the new era.

    And then the injury happened.

    Zach Wilson, who has struggled in the early portion of his NFL career, took Rodgers' place under center.

