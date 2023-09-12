NFL Players React to Aaron Rodgers' Ankle Injury on Jets' 1st Drive vs. Bills

Elsa/Getty Images

This is not how the New York Jets envisioned the start of the Aaron Rodgers era.

The future Hall of Famer was helped off the field with an ankle injury during the team's first offensive possession of the game. He went into the injury tent, where he was met with the cart.

The Jets announced he was questionable to return.

A number of NFL players reacted to the developments:

Prominent members of the media reacted as well:

The Jets still have plenty of talent on their roster with Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, among others. Yet there was so much excitement surrounding the team in large part because of the addition of Rodgers.

After all, they were likely a quarterback away from being a true contender last season and responded to the need by adding one of the best in the history of the NFL. The crowd was electric from the start of Monday's contest and surely envisioned a promising start to the new era.

And then the injury happened.

Zach Wilson, who has struggled in the early portion of his NFL career, took Rodgers' place under center.