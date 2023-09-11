NFL Rumors: Cowboys FA Jason Peters to Visit Seahawks Amid Charles Cross Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a blow to their offensive line when starting left tackle Charles Cross was ruled week-to-week due to turf toe, so they're reportedly giving a veteran a look.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are bringing in free agent Jason Peters for a visit on Tuesday. The nine-time Pro Bowler spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys and appeared in 10 games.

