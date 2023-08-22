Jason Peters: I'd 'Show Up and Show Out' If Aaron Rodgers, Jets Want O-Line Help

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters is willing to suit up for the New York Jets if they gave him a call, as noted on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday.

Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt relayed the remarks.

Peters, 41, has played 19 NFL seasons. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler who made the league's 2010s All-Decade Team.

