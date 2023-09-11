Doc Rivers Told Clippers' Steve Ballmer to Relax in 1st Game: 'We've Got 82 of These'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A staple on the Los Angeles Clippers' baseline at Crypto.com Arena, Clippers' governor Steve Ballmer has become known for the energy that he brings as a fan to every single game.

At times, it can border on being a bit too much as he lives and dies with every dribble, shot and pass of the night.

And when he first took over the team in 2014, he had to be told to simmer down by then-coach Doc Rivers. Ballmer recalled the moment while appearing on Clippers' star Paul George's "Podcast P" podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"Our first game was against OKC [Thunder] … and I'm going crazy. Doc [Rivers] talks to me after the game basically [said] 'Dude, we've got 82 of these at least, you might want to save a little wear and tear on your vocal chords and your body,'" Ballmer said.

The story came at the 30:20 mark of the episode.

Sine purchasing the Clippers, Ballmer has overseen the most successful period in the organization's history, including their first trip to the Western Conference Finals back in 2021. He's also managed to reel in big free agents and trade acquisitions like George and Kawhi Leonard, both of whom will try and lead Los Angeles to a title next season.

Additionally, Ballmer also has the Clippers ready to make a move to the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California beginning in 2024. They'll no longer share an arena with the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, a little crazy energy is a fair tradeoff considering all the good Ballmer has done for the organization since taking over.