Top Landing Spots for NBA Free Agent Guard Cameron Payne

0 of 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Just under two months after the Phoenix Suns sent him to the San Antonio Spurs for a future conditional second-round pick, Cameron Payne is on the verge of becoming a free agent who can sign with anyone in the NBA.

And once he clears waivers, there are multiple contenders (or fringe contenders) who could talk themselves into signing Payne to a low-value contract.

After struggling to maintain a consistent role during his first four NBA seasons, Payne has developed into one of the game's steadier backup ball-handlers over the last four seasons with Phoenix.

In that stretch, he's averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 assists, hit 38.4 percent of his threes and made 28 spot starts. The Suns were plus-6.9 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor and plus-5.0 when he was off.

Teams who think a little more depth at point (or combo) guard would put them over the top should be interested.