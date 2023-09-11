Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Apologizes for Art Briles Being On Field After SMU Win

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby issued an apology on Monday after disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles, who is his father-in-law, was seen on the field with him following Saturday's 28-11 win over SMU.

"Just want everybody to understand, my father-in-law—his presence on the field after the game the other night is just something that created a distraction. And I do—I apologize for that," Lebby said in a prepared statement at the start of his weekly media session, per ESPN. "That was not the intent at all. The intent was just to celebrate with my family."

Baylor fired Briles in 2016 after an investigation determined that he and his staff failed to take action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

He has made multiple attempts to return to coaching, accepting jobs with Grambling State and the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. However, both teams reversed their decisions after receiving a significant amount of public backlash. The 67-year-old was recently hired to coach the Dallas franchise of the International Football Alliance, which is an upstart professional league scheduled to debut in the spring of 2024.

Seeing Briles on the field wearing Sooners gear was met with social media backlash from Sooners fans. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and coach Brent Venables said they were surprised by his presence after the team's victory.

"I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight," Castiglione said Saturday. "It shouldn't have happened and it was my expectation it never would, based on boundaries we previously set. I've addressed it with the appropriate staff."

Lebby added that he spoke with both Castiglione and Venables to address the situation.

"Joe Castiglione, Coach Venables both have addressed concerns with me, have talked to me about it, and again, can make sure that everybody understands that this is something that will not come up again," he said.

The No. 19-ranked Sooners will take on Tulsa on Saturday.