NFL Rumors: Tee Higgins, Bengals Won't Talk Contract During Season After 'Low' Offer

Wide receiver Tee Higgins doesn't intend to negotiate a long-term extension with the Cincinnati Bengals in the middle of the 2023 NFL season, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Paul Dehner Jr.

Higgins is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due to hit free agency in 2024.

Russini and Dehner reported the Bengals extended an offer to the fourth-year wideout, but it was considered "low" by the player.

