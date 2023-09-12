NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 2 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 1 Results

1 of 3

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

This is a line that is likely to increase with it looking increasingly likely that Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) will be fine.



Jones exited Green Bay's 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears with the injury and did not return. However, it appears that his absence was merely precautionary.



"I've pulled my hamstring before, so I didn't really feel a pull. Just a little bite. Thank for [coach] LaFleur for always looking out for me and my best interest," Jones said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.



The Packers should be at close to full strength against an Atlanta Falcons team that got gashed by the run (154 yards) on Sunday. Green Bay did a surprisingly good job of limiting the Bears' ground game—a few Justin Fields scrambles aside—and Atlanta is still very much a run-oriented team.



This is essentially a pick-'em at this point in the week, and Green Bay should be able to control the tempo and the clock with Jones and AJ Dillon while getting the occasional big play from Jordan Love.



Expect a close game here with the Packers pulling it out late.

