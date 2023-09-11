X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: Cam Payne to Be Waived by Spurs After Trade From Suns

    Jack MurraySeptember 11, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 11: Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Cam Payne's time with the San Antonio Spurs is over before it started.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the team had waived Payne ahead of the season. This comes after the team acquired him in July from the Phoenix Suns.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cam Payne, sources tell ESPN. Payne recently arrived in trade from Suns and now gets a chance to join a contending team that can give him a bigger role. <a href="https://t.co/cA13XSxp3j">pic.twitter.com/cA13XSxp3j</a>

    The Spurs received a future second-round pick alongside Payne. However, Wojnarowski added San Antonio is looking to develop younger guards instead. Payne also notably wished he was still with Phoenix in August.

    Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 48 games in 2022-23. He has been a solid presence for the Suns off the bench, notably being a strong playoff performer.

    He could add a lot of value in a similar role for a contender, which is something the Spurs don't project to be in 2023-24. The team went 22-60 in 2022-23 and got the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, using it on center Victor Wembanyama.

    This projects positively for the team's future but having a player like Payne may be more of a luxury than a need. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted the Suns will not be eligible to sign Payne.

    NBA Rumors: Cam Payne to Be Waived by Spurs After Trade From Suns
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon