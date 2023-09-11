NBA Rumors: Cam Payne to Be Waived by Spurs After Trade From Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cam Payne's time with the San Antonio Spurs is over before it started.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the team had waived Payne ahead of the season. This comes after the team acquired him in July from the Phoenix Suns.

The Spurs received a future second-round pick alongside Payne. However, Wojnarowski added San Antonio is looking to develop younger guards instead. Payne also notably wished he was still with Phoenix in August.

Payne averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 48 games in 2022-23. He has been a solid presence for the Suns off the bench, notably being a strong playoff performer.

He could add a lot of value in a similar role for a contender, which is something the Spurs don't project to be in 2023-24. The team went 22-60 in 2022-23 and got the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, using it on center Victor Wembanyama.

This projects positively for the team's future but having a player like Payne may be more of a luxury than a need. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted the Suns will not be eligible to sign Payne.