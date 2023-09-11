Buying or Selling Breakout NFL Week 1 Defensive Performers

1 of 5

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team on the rise thanks to the strong job that Doug Pederson has done developing players who weren't being utilized to their full potential prior to his arrival last season. The head coach is maximizing the talent of his roster and getting big performances out of guys who hadn't done much or were inconsistent during their initial years in the NFL.

One player who seems to have finally put it all together is Josh Allen, the fifth-year edge rusher who opened 2023 with a three-sack explosion. It was a fantastic performance for the 2019 first-round pick and a rather uncharacteristic one at that given Allen had never recorded more than two sacks in a single contest prior to Sunday. That showing puts the 26-year-old well on pace for a career year at the most opportune of times.

Allen is playing out the final season of his rookie deal after Jacksonville picked up the fifth-year option on his contract last April. While that initially seemed to be a no-brainer decision after he earned a Pro Bowl nod and had 10.5 sacks as a rookie, the Kentucky product came down to earth and struggled in the years that followed. He had just 2.5 sacks during an injury-shortened sophomore campaign and failed to get over the 7.5 sack mark despite being healthy for each of the last two seasons. Those are respectable numbers, but not exactly the expected production from an edge defender drafted No. 7 overall.

The Jags clearly had faith in Allen emerging as one of the league's better pass rushers. Despite garnering plenty of trade interest leading up to the deadline last year, Jacksonville's brass opted to stay the course with Allen and is now reaping the rewards of that decision. Not only was Allen a terror for the Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks to deal with during his side's 31-21 victory, but he also recorded plays all over the field and finished the day with 10 tackles—including three for a loss—on his 57 defensive snaps.

Having always possessed the physical traits to be an unstoppable pass rusher, Allen just needed to find consistency on the field. It seems he finally has accomplished that and should be in line for a monster 2023 season, as well as a big pay day this coming spring.

Verdict: Buy Josh Allen as a sack machine in 2023.