Dolphins HC Defends Tua Tagovailoa After People 'Scoffed' at QB's Jiu-Jitsu Training

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa studied jiu-jitsu in the offseason to teach himself how to take less damage while falling in an effort to limit the concussion issues that cut his 2022 season short.

That choice was met with some skepticism, though head coach Mike McDaniel defended the decision on Sunday after Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 36-34 season-opening win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He told Peter King of Pro Football Talk:

"People were scoffing at him about jiu-jitsu. He understood the value of it and really, really put a lot of time into that. He put time into his body. He knew exactly what he wanted and he's taken control. He's in a spot where he's not vulnerable to too much success and having a big head. I'm telling you, this is the most mentally-tough dude that I've ever been around. And the most coachable. It's gonna be fun to watch him play, them play, and see what they're able to do with this season."

Tagovailoa was brilliant in the win, throwing for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His connection with wideout Tyreek Hill continued to sizzle, as the superstar wideout caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two scores.

If Tagovailoa can stay healthy, he seems primed for a huge year. Perhaps jiu-jitsu will aid him in those efforts.