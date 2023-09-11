Fantasy Football Week 2: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Fantasy Football Week 2: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire TipsSeptember 11, 2023
There may be no more difficult week to predict in the NFL season than Week Two.
After all, how much of what we witnessed in Week One was reality and how much hype and attention went into a player or team's performance that may ultimately be the exception to the rule?
The same can be said for fantasy football, where a single unexpectedly great performance can goad an inexperienced fantasy owner into a transaction they will regret while a poor performance can lead a championship-winning manager to a defining waiver wire steal.
Ahead of the all-important second week of the season, these are the rankings, projections, and waiver wire tips to ensure that you end up in that latter category and not lamenting a team-altering move.
Rankings and Projections
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City at Jacksonville (Projection: 350 yds, 3 TDs)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore at Cincinnati (Projection: 225 yds, 2 TDs, 50 rush yds, TD)
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (Projection: 85 yds, TD, 75 receiving yds, TD)
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami at New England (Projections: 250 yds, 2TDs)
- Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland at Pittsburgh (Projection: 120 yds, 2 TDs, 40 receiving yds)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit vs. Seattle (Projection: 8 receptions, 100 yds, 2TDs)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami at New England (Projection: 8 receptions, 85 yds, 2 TDs)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (Projection: 6 receptions, 70 yds, TD)
- Justin Fields, QB, Chicago at Tampa Bay (Projections: 145 yds, TD, 8 rushes, 60 yds, TD)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota at Philadelphia (Projections: 6 receptions, 120 yds)
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (Projections: 200 yds, 45 rushing yds, rushing TD)
- Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas vs. New York Jets (Projections: 65 yds, TD, 4 receptions, 35 yds)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville vs. Kansas City (Projections: 7 receptions, 80 yds, TD)
- Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco (Projections: 250 yds, TD, INT)
- Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (Projections: 225 yds, TD, INT)
Combined rankings and projections for Week 2 are:
Waiver Wire Pickup: Justice Hill
Baltimore lost JK Dobbins to a devastating torn Achilles Sunday, leaving the run-happy team without a starting running back. It filled the void with quarterback Lamar Jackson and backups Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.
The team cannot afford for Jackson to be the leading rusher every week and still make a Super Bowl run.
Edwards had more yards than Hill in Week One but the latter found the endzone for two scores.
Assuming the team does not go out and acquire another back, expect a scenario in which the backs split carries, with Hill being the red zone option. If that is the case, he is a more valuable pick-up for a team that likes to run the ball, especially if he is going to get the nod at the goal line.
His yardage totals are unlikely to blow anyone away but if he produces like he did Sunday, and can be relied on for a score, he is an adequate addition to your team. He is not the starter that Dobbins was, but in situational play, can be the difference between a win or loss on any given week.
An alternative would be Kyren Williams of the Rams, who the team was very comfortable using in scoring situations Sunday in its 31-13 victory over Seattle.
Waiver Wire Pickup: Tutu Atwell
Speaking of the Rams, the Super Bowl winners from two years ago entered Week One without wide receiver Cooper Kupp and real questions about that position. Who would Matthew Stafford target, and how would he distribute the ball?
As it turns out, both Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua both accumulated 119 yards as Stafford wasted little time establishing them as legitimate threats in a Rams offense that is still high-powered.
Nacua earned rave reviews during training camp and was as hyped as any rookie receiver entering Sunday's slate of games and he lived up to it. Atwell, on the other hand, had plenty to prove in the first game of his third season.
He did just that, tallying six receptions, and fantasy managers who are not quite as thrilled about their receiving prospects should feel comfortable claiming Atwell.
A lightning-fast player who can make defenders miss, he can take the ball on a crossing route and go 70 yards or should develop into the primary threat on deep balls as the season progresses.
Kupp's return will eventually affect his numbers, as will the continued development of Nacua, but do not be surprised if head coach Sean McVay develops ways to get the ball into his hands, especially considering his fondness for creating opportunities out of the backfield on tosses and the occasional end-around.
Atwell is a player the team has looked for ways to work into the game plan and if he can produce like he did Sunday, they will have no choice but to do just that.
The stellar defense of the 49ers will be a tough test and expecting him to replicate his success of opening day may be a tough ask, but there are so many ways for offensive genius McVay to use him that getting him touches, and eventually scores, should not be an issue.