Fantasy Football Week 2: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

0 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There may be no more difficult week to predict in the NFL season than Week Two.

After all, how much of what we witnessed in Week One was reality and how much hype and attention went into a player or team's performance that may ultimately be the exception to the rule?

The same can be said for fantasy football, where a single unexpectedly great performance can goad an inexperienced fantasy owner into a transaction they will regret while a poor performance can lead a championship-winning manager to a defining waiver wire steal.

Ahead of the all-important second week of the season, these are the rankings, projections, and waiver wire tips to ensure that you end up in that latter category and not lamenting a team-altering move.