Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The college football world could learn more about the contenders to Caleb Williams in the Heisman Trophy race in Week 3.

A handful of top-tier programs start conference play on Saturday. Those games should give us a better look at how some unknown quarterbacks will perform.

Penn State's Drew Allar and Tennessee's Joe Milton should come under more focus in their first true road games of the season.

Georgia's Carson Beck will get his first taste of life as a starting quarterback in SEC play, when the Bulldogs host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Williams is the clear favorite to repeat as Heisman winner through two weeks, but his list of challenges is growing.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders made noise in Weeks 1 and 2 and Quinn Ewers' name should be brought up more after the Texas Longhorns beat the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.