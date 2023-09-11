Cowboys Defense Touted as NFL's Best by Fans as Dak Prescott, Dallas Rout Giants 40-0

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Dallas Cowboys picked up right where they left off from last year in Sunday's 2023 season opener against the New York Giants, utilizing their dominant defense to earn an impressive shutout victory.

The Cowboys earned a 40-0 win, embarrassing the Giants in front of their home fans at MetLife Stadium and a prime-time audience on Sunday Night Football. After leading the league in turnovers forced last season, Dallas recorded three takeaways and also notched seven sacks while giving up just 174 yards of offense in the blowout.

The team set the tone early when New York's opening drive ended with Noah Igbinoghene recovering a blocked field goal and returning it 58 yards for a touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Daron Bland picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and took it back to the house. Jones later threw another interception to Stephon Gilmore that led to another Cowboys touchdown.

In the first half alone, the Cowboys held the Giants to just 81 total yards while sacking Jones four times and took a 26-0 lead into the locker room. While Dallas' defense dominated, quarterback Dak Prescott and the team's offense played a clean game with no mistakes.

Fans on social media couldn't help but praise the Cowboys defense for its outstanding showing on Sunday night:

Dallas' defense was so dominant that Prescott didn't play the last 11 minutes of the game. He finished with just 143 yards on 13-of-24 passing. The Cowboys totaled 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, with Tony Pollard leading the way with 70 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

The Cowboys will try to keep the momentum going in Week 2 when they host the New York Jets.