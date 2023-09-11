Ranking WWE's Top 10 MVPs for Men's and Women's Divisions Thus Far in 2023

2 of 4

It would be easy to argue against Reigns because of his reduced schedule, lack of championship defenses or the perception that he does not work as hard as a Seth Rollins or a Cody Rhodes.

Easy, but misguided.

Reigns is still the centerpiece of WWE, and his epic storyline—encompassing the Sami Zayn "Honorary Uce" chapter and the dismantling of The Bloodline by way of his feud with Jey Uso—has resulted in enormous television ratings.

The July 7 episode of SmackDown, featuring The Tribal Trial of Reigns, was the first time in history that professional wrestling was the most-watched show on all of television, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Throughout 2023, he has elevated those he has worked with. Zayn and Kevin Owens were bigger stars for having worked with The Tribal Chief, so much so that they headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos.

Speaking of the twins, Jimmy and Jey are amid singles runs that would not have existed had there not been the overarching Bloodline story. The latter brother is particularly benefitting as one of the top babyfaces in the company.

Three hugely dramatic main events (against Zayn, Cody Rhodes and Jey), countless engaging segments and some of the best attention to detail from a performance standpoint are enough for Reigns to earn the MVP recognition.

Factor in what he has done for the business as a whole by creating moments that people want to see, and you have a guy who can work whatever schedule he wants. Especially when everything he is a part of is so significant to WWE and its stars as a whole.

Rhodes had a hot, months-spanning feud with Brock Lesnar that helped him get back on track to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Usos are hotter individual stars than they have ever been. Rollins is the world heavyweight champion, a title created so Raw had its own prize while Reigns dominates on the blue brand. Zayn and Owens are mega-over and helped enhance the tag division.

All benefited because they were a part of the overarching program revolving around The Head of the Table.