Ranking WWE's Top 10 MVPs for Men's and Women's Divisions Thus Far in 2023September 11, 2023
Ranking WWE's Top 10 MVPs for Men's and Women's Divisions Thus Far in 2023
WWE has had an interesting 2023 to say the least, with different Superstars stepping up at different times and contributing to what has been a historically successful year for the company.
From Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Gunther's historic championship reigns to LA Knight's meteoric rise and Cody Rhodes' and Trish Stratus' monumental returns, WWE has seen more competitors play prominent roles than in recent memory.
But which Superstars rank as MVPs of their respective divisions and who stands atop the top 10?
Find out with this look at the most influential Superstars of 2023 so far.
Men's Division Top 10
- Roman Reigns
- Jey Uso
- Cody Rhodes
- Seth Rollins
- LA Knight
- Dominik Mysterio
- Sami Zayn
- Gunther
- Rey Mysterio
- Brock Lesnar
The men's MVPs for 2023 (to this point) are:
Why Roman Reigns?
It would be easy to argue against Reigns because of his reduced schedule, lack of championship defenses or the perception that he does not work as hard as a Seth Rollins or a Cody Rhodes.
Easy, but misguided.
Reigns is still the centerpiece of WWE, and his epic storyline—encompassing the Sami Zayn "Honorary Uce" chapter and the dismantling of The Bloodline by way of his feud with Jey Uso—has resulted in enormous television ratings.
The July 7 episode of SmackDown, featuring The Tribal Trial of Reigns, was the first time in history that professional wrestling was the most-watched show on all of television, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Throughout 2023, he has elevated those he has worked with. Zayn and Kevin Owens were bigger stars for having worked with The Tribal Chief, so much so that they headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 and won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos.
Speaking of the twins, Jimmy and Jey are amid singles runs that would not have existed had there not been the overarching Bloodline story. The latter brother is particularly benefitting as one of the top babyfaces in the company.
Three hugely dramatic main events (against Zayn, Cody Rhodes and Jey), countless engaging segments and some of the best attention to detail from a performance standpoint are enough for Reigns to earn the MVP recognition.
Factor in what he has done for the business as a whole by creating moments that people want to see, and you have a guy who can work whatever schedule he wants. Especially when everything he is a part of is so significant to WWE and its stars as a whole.
Rhodes had a hot, months-spanning feud with Brock Lesnar that helped him get back on track to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Usos are hotter individual stars than they have ever been. Rollins is the world heavyweight champion, a title created so Raw had its own prize while Reigns dominates on the blue brand. Zayn and Owens are mega-over and helped enhance the tag division.
All benefited because they were a part of the overarching program revolving around The Head of the Table.
Women's Division
- Rhea Ripley
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Trish Stratus
- Charlotte Flair
- Asuka
- Iyo Sky
- Bayley
- Zelina Vega
- Maxxine Dupri
The women's MVPs for 2023 (to this point) are:
Why Rhea Ripley?
Rhea Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match in January, captured the SmackDown Women's Championship in an instant classic against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and was rewarded with the newly named Women's World Championship in its place.
Despite that success, it can be argued that her contributions came not only as an in-ring performer but as the real face of The Judgment Day.
Ripley elevated the stature of the faction, breaking out as its centerpiece. Not only that, but her work with Dominik Mysterio was also integral in turning the second-generation star from a whiny punk kid to the most hated man in any arena he stepped into.
As Mami to "Dirty Dom," she has helped him win more matches than he had any right to. Their on-screen chemistry has been magical and helped both of them.
She enhanced his presentation and made Mysterio a valuable asset to WWE Creative.
In terms of her own performance, she continued to evolve. She became more confident in herself and her abilities, something that shined through every time she set foot in the arena. With that confidence came in-ring performances better than we had ever seen from her until the aforementioned defining match against Flair.
On the biggest stage and in the top promotion in the world, Ripley delivered big-time.
That match alone would have garnered her consideration for MVP status but the fact that she has bled into the men's division and so greatly impacted The Judgment Day and helped the group rise from the ashes of the ill-fated Edge version and become the main event attraction that it has is the exclamation point on the argument.