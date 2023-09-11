Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

0 of 4

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The bulk of NFL Week 1 play has concluded, and as is always the case with the opening weekend of any football season, there were plenty of surprises in store.

Perhaps nothing so far in Week 1 has topped the Detroit Lions embarrassing the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in their home, but they only squeaked by with one point. No one could have expected the Cleveland Browns would trounce the Cincinnati Bengals, another Super Bowl hopeful, 24-3.

When it comes to fantasy, we similarly saw some unexpected players rise to the top of the stat sheet this week. As you look to put in your first waiver claims of the 2023-24 season, we'll break down some breakout players you should consider taking a flier on ahead of Week 2.

We're considering players "breakouts" if they were rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues as of Sunday.